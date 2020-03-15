Record rainfall in 2019; Nakhl and Nizwa top

Muscat, March 15 – The annual Water Resources Monitoring Report released by the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources showed that the year 2019 received record rainfall compared with the previous years. The report indicated above average rainfall in all governorates of the Sultanate with the highest rainfall rate of 403 mm recorded in the Wilayat of Nakhl in South Al Batinah Governorate followed by Nizwa (400 mm) and Khasab (384). The Wilayat of Ibri recorded 311 mm, Wadi Bani Khalid (268 mm), Taqah (258 mm), Shinas (248 mm), Muttrah (202 mm), Al Jazir (200 mm), Mahdha (154 mm) and Sur (121 mm).

The total amount of water from wadi flooding and surface runoff registered by monitoring stations in 2019 is estimated at 303 million square metres. The highest wadi flooding amount was recorded at Wadi Al Fatah in Al Dhahirah Governorate with 33 million square metres, Wadi Al Ansab in Muscat Governorate 28 million square metres, Wadi Al Khoudh in Muscat Governorate (19 million square metres), Wadi Aahin in North Al Batinah Governorate (24 million square metres), Wadi Rafsa in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate (17 million square metres), Wadi Al Amiri in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate (13 million square metres), Wadi Andam in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate (11 million square metres), the report said.

Flood protection and groundwater recharge dams across the Sultanate stored an amount of 175 million square metres of rainwater in 2019 with the highest amount recorded in South Al Batinah Governorates where 45 million square metres of water were stored in dams followed by Muscat Governorate with 34 million square metres, North Al Batinah 33 million square metres, Al Dakhiliyah Governorate 19 million square metres, Musandam Governorate 14 million square metres, North Al Sharqiyah 4.4 million square metres, Al Buraimi Governorate 4.3 million square metres and Al Dhahirah Governorate 1 million square metres.