Recognition for Belgium consul

BRUSSELS: Bruno van der Pluijm, Secretary General of the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, conferred an appreciation order from King Philippe of Belgium on Shaikh Aflah bin Hamed al Rawahy, Honorary Consul of the Kingdom of Belgium to Sultanate, as a recognition of his outstanding efforts in developing relations between the two friendly countries in all fields, especially the investment and economic areas.

The ceremony was attended by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dominique Minior, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the Sultanate, dignitaries, members of the State Council, Under-secretaries and officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Omani businessmen.

— ONA

