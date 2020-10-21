Recipe: Crispy Octopus with Japanese mayonnaise

FULFILLING DINING EXPERIENCE

W Muscat has some of Oman’s best places for dining and offers the most sumptuous of food available in this part of the world. The chefs of W Muscat will be taking centre stage in the next two weeks offering some of the hotel’s best creations. As a bonus, this month has seen the launching of Ba Ban, the newest addition to its fine restaurants that offer the spirit of 1920s and 30s Shanghai and life around the Bund, a by-gone era of entertainment and charm. Reservations are mandatory at Ba Ban which is open for lunch Tuesdays – Saturdays from 12 PM – 430PM.

INGREDIENTS:

Serves: 4 people

For octopus:

1 whole octopus, approx.1kg

1000ml water

100ml soy sauce

100gr sugar

100ml sparkling water

100gr tempura flour

300ml oil

20gr spring onion

1 whole red chilli

For sauce:

15gr white miso paste

50gr kewpie mayonnaise, or regular mayonnaise if you can’t find kewpie.

5ml soy sauce

10gr balsamic vinegar

PREPARATION METHOD

In a medium pot, add octopus, water, soy sauce and sugar. Bring it to the boil, put a lid or cover on the pot, and allow to simmer for 40 minutes on medium-low heat.

After 40 minutes, add the sparkling water and allow to simmer for another 15 minutes.

Turn off the heat and leave octopus to cool down in the water.

In a small mixing bowl, mix the miso paste and kewpie mayonnaise. Stir in the rest of the sauce ingredients and leave in the fridge to rest.

Strain the octopus and cut into bite-sized pieces and dust with tempura flour.

Heat oil in a large frypan and fry octopus until golden brown, approximately 5 minutes. Place fried octopus on a paper towel to remove excess oil.

Serve octopus with sauce on the side and a sprinkling of chopped spring onions and red chilli slices for garnish.

ABOUT THE CHEF

CHEF DAREL BAZERQUE

Head Chef

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar

Hailing from the luxurious beaches of Mauritius, Darel joined W Muscat in 2019 as Chef de Cuisine at Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar. Taking inspiration from the panoramic ocean views and abundance of fresh seafood, Darel has mastered the rooftop restaurant’s Asian-Mediterranean menu and offers up the freshest of local produce.

Darel joined W Muscat from Dubai, where he worked in multiple 5-star hotels earning his way up through the ranks from Junior Sous Chef. With fifteen years of experience in tourism and hospitality kitchens across Africa and the Middle East, he has worked with Michelin starred chefs in some of the world’s grandest restaurants.

Darel is perfectly at home in his beachfront location and loves nothing more than enjoying fresh seafood on the beach with friends and family. Of course, as might be expected from an Islander, he can never pass down adding a little extra spice, and a little extra coconut to his meals!