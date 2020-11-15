Recipe: Anantara Salalah’s Shandong-style shrimp

You Men Da Xia

Salalah Food Scene

Shandong-style shrimp is a classic dish that uses whole shrimp Wok-fried until they are crispy. Braised prawns are one of the main representative dishes of the Shandong region culture. It selects the Bohai Bay speciality, large-bodied and best tasting wild sea shrimp, as raw materials. The shrimp are first sautéed and then braised with various seasonings of which some are seasoned corn oil, sugar & Chinese black vinegar as the seasoning sauce. This Shrimp bowl also happens to be a favourite Shanghai Chinese New Year dish.

INGREDIENTS

160g local prawns

3g chopped garlic

5 g chopped ginger

25g Sugar

25ml white vinegar

25ml water

3g salt

PREPARATION METHOD

Half cook the tiger prawn in a deep fryer and set aside.

Sautee garlic and ginger and add prawn, leave it for 1 minute.

Add sugar and water. Simmer for another 1 minute.

Add vinegar and allow the sauce to thicken.

ABOUT THE CHEF

Chef Zhiwu Lai (Elvis)

Executive Chef

Chef de Cuisine

Anantara Salalah

Born in Hainan China, Zhiwu (Elvis) commenced his career at Crown Plaza Int. China, at the age of 19. He then made his way to Kihavah Maldives where he worked for Anantara and progressed his career into the culinary industry as a part of the kitchen brigade.

He joined as a Sous Chef and progressed to Senior Sous chef. Chef Elvis continued working with passion through his time at the Mekong, Al Baleed Resort’s signature restaurant to eventually become the current Chef de Cuisine in the same property.

Chef Elvis was a key member when he flew to Tunisia for a month-long task force for the preopening of Mekong at the Anantara Tozeur. Here Chef Elvis has conducted all preopening tasks including sourcing all kitchen equipment, connecting with suppliers, organizing training and implementing the same Mekong standards as the other MINOR properties. The kitchen brigade has been very successful with the innovative menus proposed by Elvis and has been increasing in popularity within the northern region of Africa.