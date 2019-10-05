Head stories 

Reception for Shabab Oman II

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: An official reception will be held on Monday for Shabab Oman II under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said, Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan, at Sultan Qaboos Port. Shabab Oman II has completed its fourth international trip to a number of European countries, in implementation of His Majesty’s orders. The vessel will open its doors to visitors and those interested in Omani maritime heritage on Monday and Tuesday. The ship’s crew will organise a walk in the Wilayat of Muttrah on Monday at 4:30 pm.

