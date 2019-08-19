Recall parliament to tackle Brexit crisis: Corbyn

LONDON: Britain’s parliament needs to be recalled immediately to discuss Brexit, the opposition Labour Party’s finance spokesman John McDonnell said on Monday, after leaked official documents forecast possible food, fuel and medicine shortages. Britain has less than 74 days to resolve a three-year crisis that is pitting the country against the EU, its closest trade partner, and parliament against the executive. The outcome will mark its most significant geopolitical move since World War II. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain will leave the European Union, with or without a transition deal, on October 31. His calls for the EU to renegotiate the existing exit deal have so far been rejected in Brussels.

McDonnell, the Labour Party’s second most powerful man, said that the looming crisis demanded parliament’s summer break be brought to an early end. “There’s a need now to bring MPs (members of parliament) back together again because we need time now to really have a proper debate and discussion about this,” McDonnell, a close ally of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, told BBC radio. His comments add weight to a demand made on Sunday, signed by more than 100 lawmakers, to recall parliament to discuss what they called a “national emergency”.

Parliament is currently not due to sit until September 3, when it will reconvene for a short session before breaking up again to allow for annual party conferences. Lawmakers are already fretting that they do not have enough time to try to stop a no-deal Brexit. — Reuters