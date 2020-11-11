Rebranded Cyber Security Park unveiled
MUSCAT, NOV 11 – Oman Data Park (ODP) launched ‘Cyber Security Park’ as the new business identity of the company’s cyber security centre.
Supported by a choice of preventive, detective and threat intelligent cyber security services to shield its customers, Cyber Security Park is equipped and is capable of preventing more than 8,000 cyber-attacks faced by various institutions in the Sultanate on a daily basis.
The launching ceremony was under the auspices of Dr Ali bin Amer al Shaithani, Under-Secretary for Communications and Information Technology, at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology. The new identity of the centre boasts of a shield-shaped logo that embodies the five principles of cyber security (Availability, Confidentiality, Integrity, Accountability and Assurance) that the new identity will pursue in all their operations.
Eng Maqbool al Wahaibi, Chief Executive Officer of ODP, said: “The objective behind the new business identity of the cyber security centre is to strengthen its role in supporting the efforts of the government and the private sector for digital transformation. The centre will provide leading and effective smart security solutions on which institutions can rely on to reduce cyber-attacks.”
“This enhanced focus on a dedicated brand will open employment opportunities for technical support professionals among internationally qualified Omanis with high level of skills and capabilities. It will also lead to more awareness among institutions regarding the importance of data storage within the Sultanate and understand the risks involved in storing them outside the country.
“This is in addition to the fact that this step would enhance the capabilities of the centre to attract new technologies using artificial intelligence in the area of security solutions,” Al Wahaibi added.
Maitham al Lawati, Vice-President, Technology and Operations, said: “The change of the business identity to Cyber Security Park is the culmination of success achieved in cyber security since its establishment in February 2012. Our cyber security solutions have become the much sought after services to combat cyber crime for leading customer-centric organisations in Oman that seek to protect their own as well as their customer data. Within a very short span of time, our services have grown up to become one of the few specialised cyber security centres in the Sultanate that provide services round the clock seven days a week.”