Rebranded Cyber Security Park unveiled

MUSCAT, NOV 11 – Oman Data Park (ODP) launched ‘Cyber Security Park’ ‎as the new business identity of the company’s cyber ‎security centre.

Supported by a choice of preventive, detective and threat intelligent cyber security services to shield its customers, Cyber Security Park is equipped and is ‎capable of preventing more than 8,000 cyber-‎attacks faced by various institutions in the ‎Sultanate on a daily basis.

The launching ceremony was under the auspices of Dr Ali bin Amer al Shaithani, Under-Secretary for Communications and Information Technology, at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology. The new identity of the centre boasts of a shield-shaped logo that embodies the five principles of cyber security (Availability, Confidentiality, Integrity, Accountability and Assurance) that the new identity will pursue in all their operations.

Eng Maqbool al ‎Wahaibi, Chief Executive Officer of ODP, said: “The objective behind the new business ‎identity of the cyber security centre is to ‎strengthen its role in supporting the efforts ‎of the government and the private sector for ‎digital transformation. The centre will ‎provide leading and effective smart security ‎solutions on which institutions can rely on to ‎reduce cyber-attacks.”‎

“This enhanced focus on a dedicated brand will open ‎employment opportunities for technical support ‎professionals among internationally ‎qualified Omanis with high level of skills and capabilities. It will also lead to ‎more awareness among institutions regarding the ‎importance of data storage within the Sultanate ‎and understand the risks involved in storing them outside the ‎country.

“This is in addition to the fact that ‎this step would enhance the capabilities of the ‎centre to attract new technologies using ‎artificial intelligence in the area of security ‎solutions,” Al Wahaibi added. ‎

Maitham al Lawati, Vice-President, Technology and Operations, said: “The change of the business ‎identity to Cyber Security Park ‎is the culmination of success ‎achieved in cyber security since its establishment in February ‎‎2012. Our cyber security solutions have become the much sought after services to combat cyber crime for leading customer-centric organisations in Oman that seek to protect their own as well as their customer data. Within a very short span of time, our services have grown up to become one ‎of the few specialised cyber security centres in the Sultanate that provide services round the clock ‎seven days a week.”‎

