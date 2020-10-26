Real Sociedad top La Liga, Granada scrape past Getafe

Barcelona: Mikel Oyarzabal bagged a brace as Real Sociedad swept to a 4-1 victory over Huesca, moving top of La Liga on Sunday.

Granada earned a 1-0 win over Getafe earlier in the day to pull level with second-place Real Madrid, who beat rivals Barcelona 3-1 in the Clasico on Saturday at Camp Nou.

Real Sociedad took the lead from the penalty spot after Pablo Maffeo handled the ball in the area, with Oyarzabal dispatching it. Huesca, still looking for their first victory, levelled just after half-time when Rafa Mir headed home.

Oyarzabal spurned a pair of good chances before netting his second to send Real Sociedad back ahead, heading home Andoni Gorosabel’s cross.

Cristian Portu extended the Basque side’s lead in San Sebastian from a tight angle, before Swedish forward Alexander Isak netted when sent through on goal by former Manchester City star David Silva.

Huesca’s Sergio Gomez had a late consolation ruled out for offside against Mir, and the promoted side are 17th, but could drop into the relegation zone if Celta Vigo avoid defeat at Levante on Monday.

“I think that we are happy now but we have to be self-critical and think we can’t throw away the lead like that at the start of the second half’’, said Oyarzabal.

“We are happy for the reaction after that and we must keep working.(Missing two chances), that’s football, and then I scored maybe the most difficult.” At the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, visitors Granada took the lead just before half-time when Yangel Herrera was fouled by Djene Dakonam in the area.

Angel Montoro slotted home the penalty, the first goal Getafe have conceded at home this season. Getafe might have equalized with five minutes to go but Mauro Arambarri’s effort was ruled offside after Enes Unal headed against the crossbar.

“We are a very competitive side and we like it (like that)’’, said Montoro. “We’re always training and working hard for better results. “I’m really happy for the group and for our fans. We’re going game by game. I’m happy for scoring the goal, and for us getting the three points.”

Earlier Cadiz striker Alvaro Negredo had a goal ruled out for offside by VAR as the Andalusian minnows earned a creditable 0-0 draw with Villarreal. The result leaves the hosts sixth and Unai Emery’s Villarreal third.

Alaves eased to a comfortable victory over 10-man Real Valladolid, with the winless, bottom of the table stragglers seeing defender Nacho sent off in the 21st minute for a cynical foul on Lucas Perez.

Perez struck the bar with the resulting penalty and Alaves began to dominate the game with an extra man.

Tomas Pina broke the deadlock in the 55th minute after a cut-back from the left and Borja Sainz doubled the lead for the visitors with five minutes to go, turning in Deyverson’s effort. — DPA

Related