Real or fake? Two arrested for ‘kidnapping’ prank

Muscat: Following a video that went viral on social media, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) arrested two persons who created a prank video of stealing a vehicle and kidnapping the children.

“Referring to the video circulated on social media regarding the theft of a vehicle and abduction of children by some masked men, the Department of Crime Prevention arrested two persons following intensive search operations. Legal proceedings have been initiated against them,” Royal Oman Police (ROP) said.

(Photo for illustration purpose only)

 

