Football Sports 

Real Madrid beaten by Levante to hand Atletico title boost

Oman Observer

Real Madrid had Eder Militao sent off in a 2-1 defeat by Levante on Saturday, handing Atletico Madrid the chance to move 10 points clear at the top of La Liga.
Zinedine Zidane’s defending champions sit second in the table, seven points behind Atletico, who have two games in hand and face Cadiz on Sunday.
Militao was shown a red card in the ninth minute at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium, with his team already without their injured captain Sergio Ramos and Covid-stricken coach Zidane.

You May Also Like

Sharma, Dhawan gift India first T20 win against Kiwis

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sharma, Dhawan gift India first T20 win against Kiwis

James powers Lakers to overtime win against Mavs

Oman Observer Comments Off on James powers Lakers to overtime win against Mavs

Oman Sail’s Young windsurfers finish Asian Championships on a high

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Sail’s Young windsurfers finish Asian Championships on a high