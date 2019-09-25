Real estate developers to get approvals for construction in 27 days

Muscat: The Directorate of Real Estate Development has established a single window facility for developers to get approvals and construction within 27 days, said a top official at the Ministry of Housing.

“All authorities issuing permits for real estate projects are now e-linked and each party gets only a few days to complete the procedures provided the applicants provide all the required documents during the application,” said Siham bint Ahmed al Harthy, Director General of the Directorate of Real Estate Development at the Ministry of Housing.

The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Housing, will be celebrating the Arab Housing Day under the patronage Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed al Shabibi, Minister of Housing on October 9 2019 under theme “The social responsibility of the private sector in support of affordable housing.’

