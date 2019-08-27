Local 

RCA celebrates graduation of 16th batch of trainees

Oman Observer

The Royal Court Affairs (RCA) on Tuesday celebrated the graduation of the 16th batch of trainees at the parade ground at the Military Training and Rehabilitation Centre of the Royal Court Affairs (RCA) in Al Khoudh on Tuesday. The ceremony was held under the auspices of Abbas bin Abdullah al Bahrani,Head of Finance Affairs at the RCA. The chief guest awarded the top graduates. The graduates chanted the RCA anthem and took the oath. They also chanted Royal Anthem to mark the end of the ceremony. Later, the Royal Cavalry and the RCA Royal Camel Corps staged parades. — ONA

