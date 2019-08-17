Raysut Industrial City receives 32 new investment applications

MUSCAT, AUG 17 – Raysut Industrial City — part of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) — has received 32 new applications for industrial, commercial and service related investments during the first half of this year, according Hamad bin Hamoud al Qasabi, Director General of Raysut Industrial City. The applications are currently being reviewed, as are requests by existing tenants for additional land, he said, noting that total investment in Raysut Industrial City reached RO 422 million by the end of 2018.

“We are working towards increasing this number further taking into consideration the expansion of the operating companies and factories in terms of space, production lines and capital. All these factors are promising and reassure that their products are popular in the Sultanate as well as overseas markets,” Al Qasabi commented. Madayn is currently implementing the infrastructure development project of Raysut Industrial City (Raysut 2), which is estimated at a total cost of RO 4 million and is being built on a land area of one million square metres. The project includes the establishment of an integrated network of roads, pavements and drainage network of 7.9 km; in addition to water network of up to 8.3 km that includes irrigation systems. The project also incorporates communication and gas networks, and wastewater treatment plant with a capacity of 1,000 m3 per day. “This project shall take into account the use of advanced technologies used for lighting, networks and service system, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

Raysut Industrial City, when inaugurated in 1992, occupied an area of one million sq metres. By the end of 2018, the total space stood at 3.8 million sq m. Raysut Industrial City’ s location in Dhofar Governorate gives it an access to the Gulf area, and Yemeni and African markets. “The ideal location of Raysut Industrial City gives it an adding value to attract more investments in various sectors and most importantly the industrial sector,” he stated.

He added that Raysut Industrial City, likewise the rest of the industrial cities pertaining to Madayn, aims at achieving objectives and strategies that support to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development in Dhofar Governorate in particular. “This gets achieved through focusing on diversifying sources of national income, contributing to the national economy, providing job opportunities for the national cadres, enhancing a trading environment with foreign markets, and taking advantage of the presence of strategic and major projects in Dhofar such as Port of Salalah and Salalah International Airport,” Al Qasabi remarked.

Speaking about the number of workforce in the various companies and factories based in Raysut Industrial City, Al Qasabi said that the number has touched 3,358 by the end of 2018, of which around 800 are Omanis. He emphasised that Madayn is undertaking constant efforts to provide job opportunities for the Omani cadres in coordination with the related bodies.

“Omanis are performing effectively in the production operations of industries such as pharmaceutical, food and engineering industries in the industrial city,” he said, adding: “The number of projects in Raysut Industrial City stood at 202 by the end of 2018, of which 105 were productive projects, 50 projects were allotted with space, and 47 were under construction during that period.”

He added, “Thanks to the cooperation between Madayn and the related bodies, Raysut Industrial City has built an internal gas network and is providing adequate gas quantities to the industrial units operating within Raysut Industrial City as well as those operating outside the industrial city. Additionally, there are ongoing efforts by Madayn in coordination with the Ministry of Oil and Gas to provide greater quantities of gas in order to meet the demands from the factories within and outside Raysut Industrial City.”

