Business Oman 

Raysut Cement Company scoops nation builder award

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Under the patronage of Dr Khalfan bin Said al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, and Shaikh Salim bin Mustahail al Mashani, Dossier Magazine invited leading companies of the construction, infrastructure, real estate, manufacturing, design and engineering consultancies who participated in the Dossier Construction’s Infrastructure Awards and Summit 2020, on December 9.
Raysut Cement Company was the associate partner of Dossier Construction’s Infrastructure Awards and Summit 2020 event, which included a panel discussion.

You May Also Like

Oman’s first electronic waste processing plant coming up in Salalah

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Oman’s first electronic waste processing plant coming up in Salalah

Missed call? Counting the cost of no-show Mobile World Congress

Oman Observer Comments Off on Missed call? Counting the cost of no-show Mobile World Congress

Mobile feed project to boost job openings

Kaushalendra Singh Comments Off on Mobile feed project to boost job openings