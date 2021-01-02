Raysut cable plant boosts annual output to 10,000 tons

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, Jan 2 –

Despite the challenges by COVID-19, National Cable Factory — a factory based at Raysut Industrial City — continued to sustain production to help provide electrical and flexible cables for the domestic market.

This success has encouraged the firm to explore foreign markets in the near future, according to Nayef bin Hamid Fadel, CEO of National Cable Factory.

Commencing operations in 2018, NCF currently has a production volume of 10,000 tons of all types of electrical cables per annum, said the CEO, adding that new production lines have been added to cater to the demands of a fast-moving market.

NCF is also offering employment and training opportunities for Omanis, he noted.

“The National Cable Factory, in cooperation with the Technical and Administrative Training Institute, which is supervised by the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, will train a number of diploma holders as part of the Training for Employment initiative,” he added.

