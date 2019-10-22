Ravel’s L’Enfant et les sortileges coming to ROHM

The Royal Opera House Muscat is presenting a delightful family and education version of Maurice Ravel’s fanciful opera, L’Enfant et les Sortilèges (The Child and the Spells) performed by Opéra National de Lyon. The opera is a lyrical fantasy about a spoiled child who throws a temper tantrum after being severely scolded by his Mother. In a fury, the impetuous child destroys almost everything in his room and even harms the animals nearby.

What happens next gives the child a great big shock. The shattered and unhappy things that he has destroyed or tortured suddenly come to life! The furniture and decorations begin to talk and the child is dumbfounded when his homework becomes an old man and a chorus of numbers. Everything that the child has abused sings about the torture, suffering and misery that he inflicted on them. The orchestration accelerates as the bedroom becomes a garden filled with singing plants, animals and furniture, all of which are determined to get revenge and make the child suffer too. When the frightened child repents and attempts to make friends, he is shunned. And that’s when the plot takes another surprising turn.

It is not just the story that makes the opera so rich and exciting. Maurice Ravel’s score is replete with rich colours and magical textures. Ravel composed a brilliant score music to match the inspired and inventive libretto of Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette. The Choir and Orchestra of l’Opéra National de Lyon are led by the passionate Swiss conductor Titus Engel. Video artist, Gregoire Pont creates incredibly magical visual effects, while stage director, James Bonas ensures that audiences have a truly enchanting experience.

The opera will be held at the House of Musical Arts on Wednesday and Thursday, October 26 and 26 at 4:00 pm.

For information and booking, please visit www.rohmuscat.org

