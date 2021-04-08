Rashad al Hinai meets heads of sports bodies

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth (MoCSY) organised a meeting chaired by Rashad bin Ahmed al Hinai, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth for Sports and Youth, with the chairmen and representatives of the sports associations.

Various topics were discussed during the meeting including stopping of the sporting activities due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the national team’s camps and championships participation.

According to a source, the ministry officials will study and review some exemption cases to the Supreme Committee for those national teams who are having overseas assignments including the senior national football team as they will take part at the joint qualifier of Fifa World Cup and AFC Asian Cup Championship in June.

The sports associations’ representatives proposed to the senior ministry officials to involve them in all the correspondences with the Supreme Committee and to extend to the current membership of the association until the new general assembly meeting.

The Oman Football Association (OFA) representative raised during the meeting a suggestion on having the OFA general assembly which was scheduled for April end through virtual communication means.

The ministry officials accepted the proposal and recommended to use technology advanced platforms to prevent huge attendance of club’s representatives physically due to the tough situation of the Covid pandemic in the Sultanate.

During the meeting, the ministry’s top dignitaries pointed out that they will discuss and coordinate with the related government entities for providing the vaccinations to all the national athletes who will represent the Sultanate in the scheduled external high profile events including Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Commencement of the new sporting season 2021-2022 was another discussion item in the meeting. The ministry official personnel said that the forthcoming season will start in September but it may begin before that in case if there are new decisions by the Supreme Committee to resume the sporting activities.

The Supreme Committee decided last week to suspend all official and private sports activities with effect from April 1 until further notice.