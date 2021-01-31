Ras Markaz Crude Oil Park set to take delivery of offshore floating buoys

BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, JAN 31

Drydocks World, the UAE based service provider to the marine, offshore, oil, gas and renewable energy sectors, has completed the production on two Calm Buoys for the Ras Markaz Crude Oil Park Project for clients, Bluewater Energy Services BV, China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co Ltd (Oman Branch) and Oman Tank Terminal Company LLC.

Catenary anchor leg mooring Calm Buoys act as offshore floating hulls to transfer stabilised crude and refined hydrocarbon products while tethering even the largest crude carriers to onshore terminals via up to 400 megatons hawser load.

These Calm Buoys will eventually be moored at a crude oil storage terminal off the southeast coast of Oman with maximum transfer capacity of each 2 x 8,000 m3 per hour, joined by a pipeline end manifold (PLEM) also fabricated by DryDocks World for a design pressure of 48 Barg.

Capt Rado Antolovic, CEO of Drydocks World said, “Delivering another major project outcome for Bluewater Energy Services BV, China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co Ltd (Oman Branch) and Oman Tank Terminal Company LLC, is testament to our continued partnership — I’m proud of the trust shown in the DDW team to deliver for a key partner and look forward to collaborating again on future projects.”

Construction work on the Crude Oil Park Project at Ras Markaz, not far from Duqm Special Economic Zone, is progressing at a rapid pace. Phase 1 of the project is due to be brought into operation in conjunction with a launch of a greenfield refinery, developed by the joint venture of OQ and Kuwait Petroleum International, at Duqm, in 2023.

Related