Local Main 

Ras al Jinz turtle reserve opens door for public

Oman Observer

The Ras al Jinz turtle reserve will receive visitors as per the safety guidelines issued by the competent authorities, said Omran in a statement.

Ras al Jinz is a fishing village located in the Ras Al Hadd, on the eastern shores of the Arabian Peninsula. The Ras Al Jinz beach is world renown for the nesting endangered green turtle (Chelonia mydas), probably the most important nesting concentration on the Indian Ocean.

This is the only official place where the public can watch the nesting process of these amazing sea giants. The Ras Al Jinz Turtle Centre, truly eco-tourism project, was established to help conserve the fascinating and amazing nesting processes of these giants of the marine turtle world.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7003 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Expat labourers give a boost to measles vaccination

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Expat labourers give a boost to measles vaccination

New ventilation mask coming in handy for coronavirus patients  

Oman Observer Comments Off on New ventilation mask coming in handy for coronavirus patients  

Veteran journalist, ex-Observer managing editor, passes away

Oman Observer Comments Off on Veteran journalist, ex-Observer managing editor, passes away