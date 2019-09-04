Ras Al Jinz Turtle Reserve gets 21,000 visitors in 2019

The total number of visitors flocked to Ras Al Jinz Turtle Reserve, in 2019, amounted to 21,582; including Omanis (2,753) and expats (16,832), according to data released by the Directorate General of Planning, Follow up and Information at the Ministry of Tourism (MoT). The statistics showed that the number of visitors has increased steadily from 3,778 in January to 4,081 in last July.

Saud bin Hamad al Alawi, director of Tourism at the Governorate of al Sharqiyah South said the different wilayat of the governorate have witnessed a big turn out from visitors, locally and internationally, thanks to the breathtaking and varied destinations and the world-class tourism services and products offered by the high-quality tourism and hospitality facilities.

“The Governorate of al Sharqiyah South hosts 59 tourism and hotel facilities which offer 1322 hotel rooms with a capacity of 2073 people. at the Wilayat of Sur, there are 35 hotel facilities providing 977 hotel rooms. While Ras al Hadd hosts 7 hotel facilities that provide 123 hotel rooms, Ras Al Jinz hosts three hotel facilities offering 34 hotel rooms. At the Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali, there are a total of 12 hotel facilities offering 143 hotel rooms, at the Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan there are two hotel facilities offering 31 hotel rooms, at the Wilayat of al Kamel Wa al Wafi, there are three hotel facilities.

For having varied destinations of coasts, high mountains, valleys, the Governorate of al Sharqiyah South is an exceptional destination for adventures, nature and water sports lovers. Furthermore, it is the best choice for a wide range of activities; such as fishing, camping, walking, hiking, and turtles watching”, al Alawi said.

Ahmad al Hasri, sales manager at Omran, said that the occupancy rate at Ras Al Jinz Turtle Reserve was, up to last June, at 70%. The majority of visitors were Europeans; while the occupancy rate during Eid al Adha holidays was more than 95 per cent.

“The Turtle Reserve hosts many activities; including turtle watching, visiting the museum and exploring the local traditions and heritage. So, the hotel facilities have witnessed a big turn out; as the occupancy rate at Masirah Island Resort amounted to 60% throughout the period from Jan to June 2019, while it reached 100% during Eid holiday.

Upon opening prior to Eid al Adha, Atana Stay at Al Ashkharah recorded an occupancy rate of 90%. The Omanis and expats represented the majority of guests who enjoyed the varied activities and the natural beauty”, al Hasri said.

The Wilayat of Sur is located at the center of the Governorate of al Sharqiyah South. This wilaya has a number of famous ancient monuments, including Bilad Sur Castle, As Sinaysilah Castle, Al `Ayjah Castle, Fanar Ras Al Meel and Ras Al Hadd Castle. It also has a number of valleys, the most prominent being Wadi Shab and Wadi Tiwi, in addition to Ras Al Hadd where the Turtle Sanctuary at Ras Al Jinz lies.

Wadi Shab

It is located in Tiwi, part of Sur in Al Sharqiyah South Governorate . It lies 140 kilometres (87 miles) from Muscat on the Qurayat – Sur Coastal Road. Fresh water cascading from tops of the mountains meet the briny seawater on its banks, creating an environmental diversity unique to this wadi, and making it stand on a pedestal of its own when compared with the other wadis (valleys) in the Sultanate.

Ras al Hadd

The beach is about 60 km from Sur City, the capital of the A’Sharqiyah South Governorate. This beach has been home to human activity since the third millennium BC and serves as a safe haven for ships from storms. This beach has been proclaimed a turtle reserve. Turtles come here, especially to Ras Al Jinz beach in Wilayat Ras AlHadd, to lay an estimated number of from 6,000 to 13,000 eggs. The beach is distinguished by its spectacular bays and rock formations which are havens for large numbers of birds.

Al Ashkharah

Al Ashkharah in Wilayat Jalan Bani Ali, located in Ash Sharqiyah region, is one of the most visited tourist attractions by the Omanis during summer when the monsoon that touches the Dhofar governorate mixes a gentle breeze. Its Virgin coast fine golden sand is attended by numerous colonies of birds. Al Ashkharah, located 30 km from the District of Jalan Bani Abbas, owes its name to the abundance of “Acacias trispinose” (al ashkhar) that grow there.

Masirah Island

The island is located in south-east Oman and is within the administration of A’Sharqiyah South Governorate. It is surrounded by several other islands, Marsis, Cha’nazi and Kalban. Marsis is the largest island in Oman and is a landmark in the middle of the sea. To the viewer, it looks like a jewel amid the azure waters. The visitor is enchanted by the island’s beautiful and diverse natural environment, clearly seen in its abundant marine life. The island has expansive agricultural fields. Because of the fertility of its soil, plants quickly spring up after rainfall. The island also has a number of mountains on Ras Halif, Rasia, Al Ija and other places, and enjoys temperate weather year-round.

The visitor to Masirah Island will feel the harmony of nature, the pervasive calmness of the sea waves, and the cool breeze, to have a profound sense of serenity as they breathe the pure air. The beaches provide an unparalleled opportunity to see clusters of rare sea turtles lay their eggs.