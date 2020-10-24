Local 

RAS AL HADD FORT RESTORATION

Oman Observer

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has begun the restoration and maintenance work of the Ras Al Hadd Fort in the Wilayat of Sur. The maintenance work includes rehabilitation to display the holdings, works to remove Al Sarooj mortar and restoration work, treating cracks in the rest of the walls of the fort and the roofs of the western tower and rooms, water leakage works, paving the floor of the outer and inner walls of the fort with flat stones, painting and sanding all wooden materials such as doors and windows, the ministry said. — ONA

You May Also Like

A night better than thousand months

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on A night better than thousand months

23 nurses graduate from Sur Nursing Institute

Oman Observer Comments Off on 23 nurses graduate from Sur Nursing Institute

Nod for restructure of Oman Research Grant Program

Oman Observer Comments Off on Nod for restructure of Oman Research Grant Program