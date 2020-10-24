RAS AL HADD FORT RESTORATION

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has begun the restoration and maintenance work of the Ras Al Hadd Fort in the Wilayat of Sur. The maintenance work includes rehabilitation to display the holdings, works to remove Al Sarooj mortar and restoration work, treating cracks in the rest of the walls of the fort and the roofs of the western tower and rooms, water leakage works, paving the floor of the outer and inner walls of the fort with flat stones, painting and sanding all wooden materials such as doors and windows, the ministry said. — ONA

