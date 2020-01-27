Rare surgery at Royal Hospital

MUSCAT: For the first of its kind in the Sultanate, the Royal Hospital succeeded in removing damaged cells in the pancreas by laparoscopic ultrasound for a patient suffering from severe necrotic pancreatitis. The surgical intervention was performed by a medical team from the hospital headed by Dr Hisham Abdullah al Dahab, Senior Consultant in Gastroenterology, in cooperation with the anesthesiologists and nurses. Dr Al Dahab said that this intervention is the latest in modern medicine in the field of severe necrotic pancreatitis. Introducing this technique at the Royal Hospital is in line with the latest treatment methods used globally in various medical fields.

