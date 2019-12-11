RAO marks Armed Forces Day

Muscat: The Royal Army of Oman (RAO) on Wednesday marked the Armed Forces Day which falls on December 11, and the Retirees Day which falls on December 7 every year. A celebration was held on the occasion at the shooting fields of the Sultan Armed Forces Training Regiment in Ghala under the auspices of Dr Mubarak bin Saleh al Khadhoori, Special Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan.

The ceremony reflected the level of development and modernization the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) has reached in terms of organization, qualification, armament and training thanks to the Royal attention accorded by His Majesty, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The events began with the Royal anthem, then the chief guest received military salute. The attendees viewed varied military shows displaying the combating skills and military capabilities of the RAO personnel. This is in addition to equestrian shows and tent pegging performed by the Sultan of Oman Armours Cavalry and free fall display performed by the Sultan of Oman’s Parachute Regiment.

The RAO music band performed musical shows followed by a parade of military vehicles and modernized military weapons utilized by RAO for protecting the nation and preserving its achievements. The chief guest presented medals of long service and good conduct to a number of RAO personnel in recognition of their efforts in performing their national duties. — ONA