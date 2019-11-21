RAO launches Swift Resolution-2 drill

MUSCAT: The Swift Resolution-2 military exercise started on Wednesday. The exercise is carried out by the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), represented by the Command of the 23rd Infantry Brigade, with the support of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) and the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO).

The exercise, which is being held on Masirah Island in the Governorate of South Al Sharqiyah, comes within the framework of training plans and joint training programmes implemented by RAO with the rest of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), to exchange expertise in various operational and deployment fields and to sustain the combat efficiency and high levels of military readiness enjoyed by SAF.

— ONA

