RAO drill proves military prowess

MUSCAT: The 11th Infantry Brigade of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) carried out the military exercise Rapid Decisiveness with the support of the Royal Air Force of Oman, Royal Navy of Oman, Sultan of Oman Artillery and the Sultan of Oman Armours.

The exercise was conducted under the auspices of Maj Gen Amir bin Salim al Amri, Commander of the Sultan’s Special Force (SSF), in the presence of Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), and a number of senior officers from RAO and other military and security units.

During the exercise, the rapid deployment force of the 11th Infantry Brigade carried out training with live ammunition.

The Rapid Decisiveness final demonstration was held at the 11th Infantry Brigade training ground during which the participants executed the training plans with high precession displaying a high efficiency and capability standards as well as the ability to accomplish tasks by using the latest military weapons.

At the end of the exercise, the chief guest reviewed the accompanying exhibition which showcased the newly-introduced weapons which were utilised during the exercise.

