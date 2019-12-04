RAO conducts Swift Resolution-2 military drill

MASIRAH: The Royal Army of Oman (RAO), represented by the 23rd Infantry Brigade, on Wednesday carried out the demonstration of the Swift Resolution-2 Exercise with live ammunition, with the support of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), along with the Sultan of Oman Armoured Division, and the Sultan of Oman Artillery, under the patronage of Air Vice-Marshal Matar bin Ali al Oubaidani, RAFO Commander, and in the presence of Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, RAO Commander.

The final demonstration took place in the training areas of RAFO on Masirah Island, during which the participants implemented the set plans, in order to achieve the training objectives.

The participants demonstrated a high level of competence and capabilities at the level of training and readiness, and the ability to harmonise in the implementation of tasks using the latest weapons and equipment.

The implementation of such exercises comes within the framework of the continuous training plans pursued by the Royal Army of Oman to maintain the readiness and training efficiency of the staff of the Royal Army of Oman, in order to achieve the desired objectives, in the service of the precious country and defend its soil.

The event was attended by a number of senior officers and officers of the Sultan’s Armed Forces, and other military and security agencies.

