RAO celebrates graduation of officer cadets

MUSCAT: The Royal Army of Oman (RAO) on Wednesday celebrated the graduation of the Officer Cadets Batch, Specialised University Officers Batch and Limited Service Officers Batch from the Sultan Qaboos Military College (SQMC) under the auspices of Lt Gen Hassan bin Mohsin al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs. The ceremony, held at the military parade ground at Muaskar Al Murtafa, started with a military salute to the chief guest of the event.

The RAO Music Band played the Royal Anthem. The graduated officers staged a military parade in front of the main dais at the celebration ground. Then, the chief guest handed over the sword of honour to officer cadet Majid bin Saif al Abri from the RAO, who won first place in the Officer Cadets Officer Batch. The graduates performed the RAO anthem, took loyalty oath, and proclaimed thrice Long Live His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Then, the graduates’ column performed the military salute. The Royal Anthem was then played. The leader of the column came forward requesting permission to dismiss the parade ground. The column passed in front of the main dais performing the military salute to the chief guest. The ceremony was attended by ministers, commanders of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), other military and security apparatuses, senior officers at SAF and other military and security apparatuses, retired commanders and senior officers, military attachés in embassies of the friendly countries in the Sultanate, RAO personnel and parents of graduates. — ONA