RAO celebrates graduation of new recruits

Muscat: The Royal Army of Oman (RAO) celebrated the graduation of transformation officers and army recruits, on Tuesday.

The graduation ceremony was held at the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) Training Battalion Ground under the auspices of Maj Gen Hamad bin Nasser al Nabhani, Secretary-General of Military Affairs at the Royal Office.

At the beginning of the event, chief guest was given military salute and then inspected the front row of the graduates, following which the graduates staged a march in front of the dais.

The transformation officers course included officers from the Office of the Minister Responsible for Defence, the Office of the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence, the Office of the Chief of Staff, the Royal Army of Oman, the Royal Guard of Oman, the Ministry of Defence Engineering Service and the Royal Court Affairs.