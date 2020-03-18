RAO celebrates Frontiers Force becoming mechanised infantry

MUSCAT: The Royal Army of Oman (RAO) on Wednesday celebrated the transformation of the Frontiers Force in the 11th Infantry Brigade into mechanised infantry. The ceremony was held under the patronage of Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), in the presence of Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, RAO Commander.

The ceremony, held in Thamrait camp in the Governorate of Dhofar, started with the military parade of the Frontiers Force in slow and normal march. The chief guest and attendees watched the mobile parade of the vehicles and equipment, starting with the different means of transportation that played a prominent role in the past, until the modern military transport vehicles that entered the service recently, reflecting the level of development and modernisation of RAO.

RAO music band staged its military parade, which included playing various musical pieces and presenting a variety of combinations that embodied the high capabilities and skills of the band’s members.

The chief guest and senior officers toured the exhibition of the vehicles, which contained modern vehicles, equipment and devices that are part of the plans of continuous modernisation and development in line with the national missions undertaken by RAO.

At the end of the ceremony, SAF Chief of Staff unveiled the commemorative plaque of the Frontiers Force. He was briefed on the existing projects concerned with the modernisation and development of RAO, and made a tour during which he witnessed the projects that have been completed in Thamrait camp, and was briefed on them.

The occasion was attended by Maj Gen Amir bin Salim al Amri, Commander of the Sultan’s Special Force, Maj Gen Salim bin Musallam Qatan, Commandant of the National Defence College, a number of senior officers of SAF and other military and security units, and a number of RAO officers, non-commissioned officers, in addition to members of RAO Frontiers Force. — ONA

Related