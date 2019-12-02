Main 

RAO carries out Invulnerable Shied Military Drill

Salalah: The Royal Army of Oman (ROA), represented by Firaq Forces, on Monday carried out the demonstration of the Invulnerable Shied /1 military exercise, with the support of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), the 11th Infantry Brigade, the Sultan of Oman’s Artillery and the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) Engineering.

The exercise was held under the auspices of Maj Gen Mattar bin Salim al Balushi, RAO Commander, in the presence of senior officers and officers of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) and other security departments.

The activities of the final demonstration took place in the designated training site in the Governorate of Dhofar during which all the set training plans were carried out.

The implementation of these exercises comes within the framework of the continuous training plans pursued by RAO Command to maintain the readiness and high training efficiency of RAO staff to achieve the desired objectives in order to serve and defend the country. –ONA

