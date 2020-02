MUSCAT: The Royal Army of Oman (RAO) and the British Army on Thursday conducted a joint exercise code-named ‘Mountain Storm.’ The event was presided over by Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, RAO Commander. The practical demonstration was carried out at the RAO’s training range at Al Jabal Al Akhdhar. Omani and British units conducted the schedule of the joint drill as prescribed. Such regular exercises come within the framework of the RAO’s plan to maintain high performance and combat preparedness of RAO personnel. It is a link in a chain of annual programmes carried out in cooperation with armies from friendly countries to achieve national goals and exchange military expertise and warfare skills. — ONA

