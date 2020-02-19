Ranking of private hospitals to raise efficiency level

The government has started holding discussions as part of the efforts to introduce a system that will rank private hospitals in Oman.

According to a senior official in the health insurance sector, the classification of hospitals will help raise their level of efficiency, but it is also crucial in the context of the soon to be launched mandatory health insurance system, Dhamani.

The policy, which will be mandatory for all residents, tourists and visitors to the Sultanate, will see more people seeking treatment within Oman and mostly from private hospitals. Despite free healthcare, many Omani patients are also depending on private healthcare for various reasons, including difficulty to get appointments.

Currently, high costs deter patients, especially expatriates, from undergoing medical treatment in the country.

To assert various viewpoints, the Health and Environmental Committee of the Majlis Ash’shura held discussions with the officials of the Ministry of Health. The meetings discussed the challenges and obstacles being faced by the investors in Oman’s private healthcare sector because of the laws and regulations that are currently in place.

Hilal bin Hamad al Sarmi, Chairman of the committee, discussed the best possible option for the classification of private health institutions and the mechanisms for approving the ‘rate cards’ for various services as per the classification.

Officials discussed the proposals made by the Ministry of Health for classifying the private health institutions and having unified pricing for all services.

