Ranjha Xl emerge cricket tourney winners

MUSCAT: Ranjha Xl defeated Tristar Legend Team by 38 runs to cinch the title of Multi-National Tennex Ball Cricket Tournament 2019, organised by the Al Hail Cricket Team on last Friday. Waleed al Balushi, senior board member of Al Hail CT, presided over as the chief guest in the final and presented the awards.

Danube Super kings, Tristar Legend, MSE Xl, Boom Boom Xl, MSE Xl and Abeer Eleven took part in the tournament played on league basis. The teams were divided into two groups, each team played two matches and top two teams qualified to the semifinal.

The organisers thanked the main sponsors Cricket Cottage and Baab Al Hail Trading for their valuable support in successfully completing the tournament.

