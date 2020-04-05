Main 

Ranitidine-based drugs to be recalled from market

Muscat: The Directorate-General of Pharmaceutical Affairs and Drug Control at the Ministry of Health has issued a decision to recall and suspend the registration of all drugs containing ranitidine substances with immediate effect.

The decision was based on instructions made by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to all drug makers which produce ranitidine medicines to recall their products from the market.

The USFDA decision was based on the probability of high NDMA impurities in ranitidine products when stored at above room temperature.

Acting on the recommendations of the USFDA, the GCC Central Committee for Drug Registration decided to recall all drugs containing ranitidine substance and advised patients to consult a medical specialist for suitable substitution.

