Rangers win Scottish Premiership for first time in 10 years

Rangers’ first Scottish Premiership title for 10 years was confirmed on Sunday after Celtic’s 0-0 draw at Dundee United left them 20 points behind their Glasgow rivals with six games left to play. Steven Gerrard’s men have stormed to the title without losing a game to end Celtic’s stranglehold of a record-equalling nine consecutive Scottish league titles.

Rangers were not even in the top-flight for four of those seasons after the club was demoted to the fourth tier after being liquidated in 2012 due to financial troubles.