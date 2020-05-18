Main 

Ramallah Governor receives Sultanate’s envoy

RAMALLAH: Dr Laila Ghannam, Governor of Ramallah and Al Bireh received Salim bin Habib al Amiri, Chargé d’affaires of the Sultanate’s embassy to the State of Palestine in her office, on Monday.

The governor informed the Sultanate’s envoy of the policy of brutality and persecution inflicted on the Palestinian people by the government of the Israeli occupation.

The governor commended the strong Omani-Palestinian relations affirming that the Palestinian people, while facing the threat of the Coronavirus outbreak, stands firm against the occupation which spoils their daily life with arrests, break-ins and demolishing of houses and by adopting the policy of collective punishment the latest of which was the demolishing of Al Barghouthi’s house.

Al Amiri underscored the historic relations with the Palestinian people affirming the Sultanate’s support to the Palestinian cause and the rights of the Palestinian people of liberation and the establishment of an autonomous state. — ONA

