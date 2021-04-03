Ramadhan moonsighting in Oman: Ministry makes statement

Muscat: The Department of Astronomical Affairs at the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs (MERA) said the sighting of the crescent of the month of Ramadhan will be Shaban 29, 1442 AH, corresponding to April 12, 2021, where the crescent will remain for around 20 minutes after sunset.

The moon will be in the conjunction phase in Muscat on Monday at 6.31 pm and the sun will set on Monday at 6:27 pm. Therefore the moon will descend approximately 20 minutes after the descend at 6.47 pm.

The moon will be six degrees away from the sun, and at a height of four degrees from the western horizon.