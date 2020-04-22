Ramadhan Moon Sighting Committee to meet tomorrow

Muscat: The main committee for moon sighting of Ramadhan 1441 AH will meet on Thursday at the Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs.

The committee is chaired by Shaikh Abdullah bin Mohammed al Salmi, Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs.

The committee comprises His Eminence Shaikh Ahmed bin Hamad sl Khalili, Grand Mufti of the Sultanate, Sayyid Harib bin Hamad bin Saud, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs, Eng Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Shaikh Dr Saleh bin Hamad bin Salem al Rashedi, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court, Shaikh Abdul Jalil bin Mohammed bin Ahmed al Kamali, a Judge at the Supreme Court, and Shaikh Mohammed bin Salem bin Dahman al Nahdi, a Judge at the Court of Appeal.

The Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs calls upon citizens and residents for Ramadhan moon-sighting, with full adherence to the instructions issued by the Covid-19 Supreme Committee. –ONA