Ramadhan donations should be channelled through OCO

All donations and charitable contributions should be channelled through the official portal of the Oman Charitable Organisation (OCO), which oversees all local and international fund-raising and Zakat contributions.

Any financial support or all sorts of charity during the holy month of Ramadhan should be made online through the OCO’s website (www.donate.om).

Supports to various causes, like Zakat, Covid-19 aid, iftar, charities for Ramadhan provisions, Zakat al fitr, Eid clothing, orphan care, support to families, a donation to any masjid, medical, social welfare, student support, international relief, Syria and Yemen aid and environment support, etc. can be made through this portal.

“The site, Donations Portal for Charitable Organisations, (www.donate.om) provides an option for donating in a more secure, transparent, easy to use, and convenient way. We urge all people and companies to extend a helping hand to those less fortunate in our community,” Ahmed al Hattali, in charge of OCO, told the Observer.

The site, the only official donation channel, serves as many as 46 charitable organisations, including Dar al Atta’a, Oman Association for Disabled, Environment Society, The Association of the Welfare of the Handicapped, Al Noor Association for the Blind, The International Islamic Charitable Trust, Awqaf, the Association of Early Intervention for Children with Special Needs, National Cancer Association, Oman Hereditary Blood Disorder Association, Al Rahma Charity, House of Funds and Zakah, Omani Association for Elderly Friends, Oman Diabetes Association, Omani Bahjah Orphan Society and Oman Charity Organisation, to name a few.

One has to access the portal first then choose the donation recipient.

The bilingual portal is accessible for Omani citizens and residents who have an account in Omani banks to donate with a single click from anywhere without visiting any charitable organisation. Alternatively, people can donate via mobile app, easily downloadable from the online portal, Android’s Play Store, or App Store.