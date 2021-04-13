Ramadhan begins under the shadow of coronavirus

JAKARTA: Surging coronavirus cases in many parts of the world overshadowed the start of the holy month of Ramadhan on Tuesday, with festivities curtailed by contagion fears.

Europe, the worst-hit continent, passed the threshold of one million coronavirus deaths, while South Asian countries battle a spiralling outbreak of the disease that has crippled the global economy. Vaccination drives are giving hope to people fed up with restrictions that are well into a second year.

The total number of virus deaths is approaching three million, according to an AFP tally of official data, as the World Health Organization warned infections are rising exponentially despite efforts aimed at stopping them.

From Indonesia to Egypt, many Muslims around the world started Ramadhan after religious leaders confirmed the month of fasting would begin on Tuesday, many facing virus restrictions.

‘I AM SO HAPPY’

Jakarta’s newly renovated Istiqlal Mosque — Southeast Asia’s largest — welcomed worshippers for the first time on Monday night after more than a year of closure because of the pandemic.

Mohamad Fathi, a resident of the Indonesian capital, said this year’s Ramadhan was happier than in 2020, when people were banned from taking part in tarawih (evening) prayers.

“Last year it was gloomy as we were not allowed to go to the mosque for tarawih prayers,” he said. “But this year, I am so happy finally we can go to the mosque to perform tarawih prayers at the mosque although we are under strict health protocol during the prayer.”

The government of the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation has imposed limits, with mosques only able to host people at a maximum of 50 per cent capacity. Worshippers are required to wear masks and bring their own prayer mats.

Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s holiest shrines, announced that the holy fasting month was to start on Tuesday, though authorities said only people inoculated against Covid-19 will be allowed to perform the year-round Umrah pilgrimage from the start of Ramadhan.

In Egypt, restrictions were much less stringent than last year as people took to the streets to mark the start of the fasting month.

Pakistanis will only begin fasting on Wednesday.

With the country in the grip of a third wave of the coronavirus — the deadliest so far — the government urged mosques to only allow prayers in open courtyards and to strictly enforce social distancing to avoid the same spike in cases that followed last year’s Ramadhan.

But shoppers thronged markets on Tuesday ahead of fasting, sparking anxiety among some.

In Europe — where more than one million people have now died from the virus — the government in hard-hit Germany agreed to controversial changes to a national infections control law, handing Berlin more power to impose tougher measures.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead on Covid-19, said the world was now at a “critical point” of the pandemic.

“The trajectory of this pandemic is growing… exponentially.

“This is not the situation we want to be in 16 months into a pandemic, when we have proven control measures.” — AFP