Ramadhan begins today

For the second consecutive year, the holy month of Ramadhan is being observed in Oman under strict measures which are in practice to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The holy month is starting in the Sultanate on Wednesday following the Main Moon Sighting Committee’s announcement. Tuesday was the 30th and last day of Shaaban and Wednesday the first day of Ramadhan. Since the timing for night lockdown for business activities till Tuesday is 8 pm, all the hypermarkets and shopping outlets saw a huge footfall of shoppers since early morning.

NIGHT LOCKDOWN

The decision of the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on imposing a night-time ban on all commercial activities and prohibiting the movement of people and vehicles will take effect from today (Wednesday) from 9 pm to 4 am throughout the holy month of Ramadhan. The Supreme Committee’s decision bans the performance of Taraweeh congregational prayers at mosques as well as all types of social gathering including mass iftar at mosques, sports and cultural activities and any other collective activities throughout the holy month of Ramadhan. However, the Supreme Committee’s decision on movement ban during Ramadhan, exemptions are given to some activities, including the movement of 3-tonne trucks, operation of pharmacies and the movement of employees of health and media sectors who hold relevant permissions.

Exemptions will also be given to workers at oilfields, water and electricity emergency services, loading and unloading operations within factories and stores, wastewater tankers and filling stations operating in shifts. Exemptions will be also given to beekeepers and food labs provided that they have a permission approved by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.

Dr Abdullah bin Nasser al Harrasi, Minister of Information, member of the Covid-19 Supreme Committee, has said during the media briefing that the decisions taken by the committee for the holy month of Ramadhan might be revised at any moment if the number of infections/deaths subsides. The decisions can either be relaxed or toughened, depending on the pandemic situation. He urged all to stick to instructions and, in particular, avoid gatherings.