Weather: Heavy rains in many governorates

Photo: twitter

MUSCAT: The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) said thunderstorms that will continue over most of the Sultanate are likely to be accompanied by fresh winds and hail which may cause flash floods and flowing wadies. Heavy rains (between 30mm to 6omm) are expected over governorates of Al Dahirah, Al Buraimi, North al Batinah, South al Batinah, Muscat, Al Dakhliyah and North al Sharqiyah.

The Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) has urged people to take safety measures, stay indoors and go out only if necessary during rains.

PACDA added that North Sharqiyah is witnessing heavy rains at the moment with wadis flowing in many places in the governorate.

Efforts are underway to rescue two people stranded in a wadi in Ibri by the rescue operations team.

Sporadic rains were reported on Saturday evening in South Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta and Al Dakhiliyah, which would be extended to Muscat and other governorates in the coming hours. With the Sultanate being affected by a trough of low pressure, Oman Meteorology said there have been cloud formations over most of the governorates. According to the weather analysis of the National Multi Hazard Early Warning Centre, the upper air trough effects over the Sultanate will continue up to December 10.

In a warning, Muscat Municipality urged people to stay away from water bodies, electrical connections, street lights, project excavation, volatile devices and report any emergency to Call Centre. The weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy skies with chances of isolated rain occasionally thundershowers associated with fresh winds, hail and flash flood over the governorates of Musandam, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Muscat, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, Al Dakhiliyah, North Al Sharqiyah, South Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta and Dhofar.

Meanwhile, the weather analysis indicated that the tropical storm (Pawan) is located west of the Arabian Sea and moving towards the Somalia coasts with gradual weakening during the next 48 hours with advection of clouds over the governorates of Dhofar and Al Wusta with no direct impact over the Sultanate coasts.

Sea condition along the coasts of the Arabian Sea will be moderate to rough with maximum wave height ranging between 2 and 3 metres, and moderate along the rest of the coasts with maximum wave height ranging between 1.5 and 2 metres. Oman Meteorology has advised the public to take precautions during rainfall, flash floods, and avoid sailing the sea in the coastal areas of the governorates of Dhofar, Al Wusta and South Al Sharqiyah and to follow the latest weather bulletins and reports.