Rains to continue till Tuesday

MUSCAT, DEC 7 – Sporadic rains were reported on Saturday evening in South Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta and Al Dakhiliyah, which would be extended to Muscat and other governorates in the coming hours. With the Sultanate being affected by a trough of low pressure, Oman Meteorology said there have been cloud formations over most of the governorates. According to the weather analysis of the National Multi Hazard Early Warning Centre, the upper air trough effects over the Sultanate will continue up to December 10.

In a warning, Muscat Municipality urged people to stay away from water bodies, electrical connections, street lights, project excavation, volatile devices and report any emergency to Call Centre. The weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy skies with chances of isolated rain occasionally thundershowers associated with fresh winds, hail and flash flood over the governorates of Musandam, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Muscat, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, Al Dakhiliyah, North Al Sharqiyah, South Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta and Dhofar.

Meanwhile, the weather analysis indicated that the tropical storm (Pawan) is located west of the Arabian Sea and moving towards the Somalia coasts with gradual weakening during the next 48 hours with advection of clouds over the governorates of Dhofar and Al Wusta with no direct impact over the Sultanate coasts.

Sea condition along the coasts of the Arabian Sea will be moderate to rough with maximum wave height ranging between 2 and 3 metres, and moderate along the rest of the coasts with maximum wave height ranging between 1.5 and 2 metres. Oman Meteorology has advised the public to take precautions during rainfall, flash floods, and avoid sailing the sea in the coastal areas of the governorates of Dhofar, Al Wusta and South Al Sharqiyah and to follow the latest weather bulletins and reports.