Rains, thunderstorms in coming days: Oman Met

Muscat: Oman Meteorology has predicted the possibility of scattered rains and the occasional thunderstorm accompanied by active winds due to local convective cloud formations of the Hajr mountains.

“Clear to partly cloudy skies in the coastal areas of South Sharqiya and Al Wusta governorates with a chance of isolated rain. Mainly clear skies over the rest of the Sultanate governorates with a chance of convective clouds development and isolated rain occasionally thundershower associated with fresh winds over al Hajar Mountains and adjoining wilayat in the afternoon on Sunday,” Oman Met said.

There are chances of the night to early morning low-level clouds or fog patches formations on the coastal areas of Arabian and the Sea of Oman.