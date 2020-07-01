Local 

Rains, thundershowers for South Shariqiyah, Dhofar, Al Wusta

Oman Observer

Muscat: The latest weather charts and analysis of the National Multi Hazards Early Warning Center indicate the continuity of upper air low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea causing advection of clouds with chances of rain occasionally thundershowers until Friday, July 3, over Governorates of South al Sharqiyah, North Al-Sharqiya, Al-Wusta, and Dhofar may result in the flow of wadies and local flash floods.

The heaviest rainfall amounts will be concentrated over the governorates of South al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, and Dhofar.

Heavy rain and thundershowers are expected to affect the mentioned governorates with rainfall amounts ranging from 35 to 80 mm for the next 24 hours associated with fresh to strong winds, flash floods, reduction in horizontal visibility, and rough sea conditions along the southeastern coasts (3 – 4 meters).

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7032 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

MoU to promote craft industries

Oman Observer Comments Off on MoU to promote craft industries

New centre to deal with unfair trade practices

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on New centre to deal with unfair trade practices

MSM gets ISO 9001: 2015 Certification

Oman Observer Comments Off on MSM gets ISO 9001: 2015 Certification