Rains, thundershowers for South Shariqiyah, Dhofar, Al Wusta

Muscat: The latest weather charts and analysis of the National Multi Hazards Early Warning Center indicate the continuity of upper air low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea causing advection of clouds with chances of rain occasionally thundershowers until Friday, July 3, over Governorates of South al Sharqiyah, North Al-Sharqiya, Al-Wusta, and Dhofar may result in the flow of wadies and local flash floods.

The heaviest rainfall amounts will be concentrated over the governorates of South al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, and Dhofar.

Heavy rain and thundershowers are expected to affect the mentioned governorates with rainfall amounts ranging from 35 to 80 mm for the next 24 hours associated with fresh to strong winds, flash floods, reduction in horizontal visibility, and rough sea conditions along the southeastern coasts (3 – 4 meters).