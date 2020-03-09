Rains may bring down temperature

Muscat, March 9 – Oman received rain as a result of the trough heading from the northwest direction on Monday. According to the Oman Met Office weather forecaster, the chances for the rain is only for Monday and Tuesday, and the showers are expected to bring down the temperature slightly. Rains are expected in Musandam and Oman Sea Coastal Areas and Al Hajar Mountains. Monday saw rains in Al Amerat, Samayil, Bidbid and Nakhl. “Most of the rain experienced so far has been light rain, but at times it can be moderate to heavy. The centre of the low pressure and the upper air is over Iran and the expanded effect, which is the trough, is over the Sultanate,” explained the weather forecaster.

For Tuesday, the general weather forecast states clear to partly cloudy skies over northern governorates with chance of isolated rain and occasionally thundershowers over governorates of Musandam, North Al Batinah, Muscat, South Al Sharqiyah and chance of late night to early morning low level clouds or fog patches over parts of Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, South Al Sharqiyah and Al Wusta governorates. The coolest place in the Sultanate has been Jabal Shams with a high of 10 degrees Celsius and a low of 2 degrees Celsius. Seeb, Al Amerat, Ibri, Fahud, Rustaq, Nizwa, Adam, Ibra, Marmul and Thamrait recorded 30 degrees Celsius on Monday but Sur and Haima topped with 31 degrees Celsius.