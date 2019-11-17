Rains likely from tomorrow

Muscat, Nov 17 – The northern parts of Oman will experience rains starting on Tuesday. The weather analysis of the National Multi Hazard Early Warning Centre indicated that a trough of low pressure located south of Iran will affect the Sultanate from November 19 until November 22. The weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy with chances of rain, occasionally thundershowers associated with strong winds, hail storm and flash flood from Tuesday evening over governorates of Musandam, extending gradually to Al Buraimi, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Al Dhahirah, Al Dakhiliyah, Muscat, North Al Sharqiyah and South Al Sharqiyah. The weather charts also indicate a relative decrease in temperature associated with the system. Sea will be moderately calm along the coastal areas of Oman Sea with wave height ranging between 2.5 and 1.5 metres, while the rest of the coasts will have wave height ranging between 1.5 and 2.0 metres.

