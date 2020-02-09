Rains likely from tomorrow

Muscat: The northern parts of the Sultanate will be affected by a trough of low pressure from Monday until Wednesday morning, according to Oman Meteorology.

According to a Met official, in addition to Musandam, rains are expected in Muscat, Sharqiyah South, Masirah and the coastal area of Al Wusta – Duqm.

The cause of the rain to be experienced for two days is the trough moving in from Iran affecting the mid-latitude pressure, said the weather expert.

It is mainly clear skies over most of the Sultanate with advection of medium and high clouds over Musandam Governorate.

“It is possible that the situation will be followed by active northwesterly winds starting from Tuesday evening leading to a noticeable decrease in temperatures in most of the governorates of the Sultanate, especially the mountainous and desert regions.”

There are chances of late night to early morning low-level clouds or fog patches along parts of Oman Sea coasts and over parts of South Al Sharqiya, Al Wusta, and Dhofar governorates.

The temperature has been ranging in the mid-20s but Haima took the highest spot with 29 degrees Celsius high and the lowest temperature was recorded in Jabal Shams with a high of 11 and a low of two degrees Celsius. Both Muscat and Salalah have been averaging at 25 degrees Celsius.

Humidity in Muscat has been ranging between 50 to 78 per cent while in Salalah humidity has been between 60 to 75 per cent.

Sea conditions along the coasts of Musandam and Sea of Oman will be rough with maximum wave height ranging between two to three metres.