Rains likely from Thursday

Muscat: The Sultanate will be affected by an extension of a trough of low pressure starting from Thursday, the Directorate-General of Meteorology has said.

The effect of the weather system will be seen in the governorates of Musandam, Al Buraimi, North Al Batinah extending gradually to the governorates of Muscat, Al Dhahira, South Al Batinah and Al Dakhiliyah on Friday.

The weather system is forecast to bring rains of varying amounts and reduced temperatures over much of the Sultanate.

The Governorate of Musandam on Monday experienced scattered rains caused a minor low pressure which has been affecting the governorate over the past two days.

Light to moderate rains over the governorate has caused a significant drop in temperatures.

The Directorate-General of Meteorology at the Public Authority for Civil Aviation predicts partly cloudy conditions on the coastal areas of Muscat and South Al Sharqiyah governorates with chances of scattered rains.

Generally fine weather is forecast on the other governorates of the Sultanate with chances of low-level cloud formation and fogs during the late night and early morning in Al Wudta and Dhofar governorates. –ONA

