Rains likely due to Indian monsoon

MUSCAT, July 30 –

Is it dust or just a hazy day? It is neither, says Oman Met Office. According to the weather expert at Met office, this is the result of high to medium clouds coming from the North East direction and that is from India and Pakistan borders.

The symptom that is being experienced is known as the ‘Indian Monsoon Low Pressure’. In some situations, the low pressure moves towards the Gulf direction.

Currently the whole of the Sultanate is experiencing the impact of the Indian monsoon low pressure and there are chances it can bring varying and isolated rains at least drizzle, says the weather expert.

CLOUD FORMATION

“The higher chance of rain could be in the area between Sur and Masirah,” forecast the meteorology official. When asked about chances of rain in Muscat, he replied, “Only 30 per cent chance.” There are chances of isolated rains due to the Indian monsoon low pressure today, tomorrow and maybe the day after tomorrow.

This system is separate from what is experienced in Dhofar, as the rest of the country is facing the cloud formations coming in from the north-east direction.

In addition, the local cloud formations over the Hajr Mountains will continue with the regular summer rains towards late afternoon.

The weather advisory for thunderstorm from PACA’s Directorate General of Metrorology is for Saham, Ibra, Bahla, Mudhaibi, Rustaq, Ibri, Saiq, Samayil, Nizwa, Al Hamra, Izki, Jabal Shams, Buraimi and Yanqul.